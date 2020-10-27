Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NIKE Inc. (NKE)

by Nicola Day

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/20 that Retail Stocks Are Hot Heading Into the Holiday Season

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE :NKE) Right Now?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NKE is at 0.81.

NKE currently public float of 1.25B and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKE was 6.51M shares.

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE stocks went up by 0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.33% and a quarterly performance of 33.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for NIKE Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for NKE stocks with a simple moving average of 28.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $151 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKE, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

NKE Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.43. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw 26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Krane Hilary K, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $129.53 back on Oct 14. After this action, Krane Hilary K now owns 155,855 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $1,424,830 using the latest closing price.

PARKER MARK G, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of NIKE Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $129.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that PARKER MARK G is holding 1,423,635 shares at $9,742,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.40 for the present operating margin
  • +42.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +6.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 161.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.77. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

