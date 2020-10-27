Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went up by 3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.72. The company’s stock price has collected 8.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the 13(th) Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.33, which is $14.46 above the current price. ACAD currently public float of 115.74M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.17M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went up by 8.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.67% and a quarterly performance of 3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.61% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ACAD, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

ACAD Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.32. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from YANG MICHAEL J., who sale 1,247 shares at the price of $42.56 back on Oct 16. After this action, YANG MICHAEL J. now owns 6,457 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $53,072 using the latest closing price.

Stankovic Srdjan R., the President of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,297 shares at $42.56 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Stankovic Srdjan R. is holding 13,006 shares at $55,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.71 for the present operating margin

+96.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -69.38. The total capital return value is set at -41.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.72. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.16.