Search
Home Trending
Trending

Infosys Limited (INFY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Denise Gardner

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) went down by -1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.62. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that (PR) Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Infosys Limited (NYSE :INFY) Right Now?

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INFY is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 33 analysts out of 47 who provided ratings for Infosys Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.52, which is $1.36 above the current price. INFY currently public float of 3.67B and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INFY was 9.54M shares.

INFY’s Market Performance

INFY stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.95% and a quarterly performance of 18.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Infosys Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for INFY stocks with a simple moving average of 36.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFY

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for INFY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

INFY Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFY fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, Infosys Limited saw 44.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.76 for the present operating margin
  • +28.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infosys Limited stands at +18.28. The total capital return value is set at 29.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.69. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Infosys Limited (INFY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.61. Total debt to assets is 4.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Previous articleIs Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Regions Financial Corporation (RF)?

Related Articles

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Clarivate Plc (CCC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Denise Gardner - 0
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.57. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade UBS Group AG (UBS) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nicola Day - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

9F Inc. (JFU) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 3M Company (MMM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links