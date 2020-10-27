Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

by Denise Gardner

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went down by -10.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected -12.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that MoneyGram and PayMaya Introduce Real-Time Payment Solution for Fund Transfer from United States to the Philippines using Visa Direct

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ :MGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGI is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MoneyGram International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$1.92 below the current price. MGI currently public float of 62.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGI was 1.97M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI stocks went down by -12.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.99% and a quarterly performance of 37.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for MoneyGram International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.25% for MGI stocks with a simple moving average of 63.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGI, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at 29.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +55.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 102.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGI starting from THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who sale 30,006 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Dec 09. After this action, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC now owns 0 shares of MoneyGram International Inc., valued at $70,181 using the latest closing price.

Ripple Labs Inc., the of MoneyGram International Inc., purchase 626,600 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Ripple Labs Inc. is holding 6,237,523 shares at $2,569,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1.02 for the present operating margin
  • +42.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at -4.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.53. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

