Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went down by -7.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s stock price has collected 9.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that NBA Legend Shaquille O’neal to Star and Executive Produce a New Animated Children’s Series, “Shaq’s Garage,” for Genius Brands International

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 2.20.

GNUS currently public float of 180.40M and currently shorts hold a 15.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 25.01M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went up by 9.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.20% and a quarterly performance of -16.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.84% for Genius Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.37% for the last 200 days.

GNUS Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +22.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +351.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3420. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw 428.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from KLEIN MICHAEL G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Jul 06. After this action, KLEIN MICHAEL G now owns 45,000 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $70,750 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that KLEIN MICHAEL G is holding 20,000 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.