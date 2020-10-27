Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Aerpio Announces First Patient Dosed with Razuprotafib in the Phase 2 Trial for the Prevention and Treatment of ARDS in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARPO) Right Now?

ARPO currently public float of 34.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARPO was 2.01M shares.

ARPO’s Market Performance

ARPO stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.22% and a quarterly performance of -4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.04% for ARPO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARPO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARPO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $10 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2018.

ARPO Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARPO fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3993. In addition, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 105.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARPO

The total capital return value is set at -47.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.46. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.87.