Here’s Our Rant About PPL Corporation (PPL)

by Denise Gardner

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corporation (NYSE :PPL) Right Now?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPL is at 0.80.

PPL currently public float of 767.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPL was 4.70M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.26% and a quarterly performance of 11.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for PPL Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for PPL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Sell” to PPL, setting the target price at $26.50 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

PPL Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.33. In addition, PPL Corporation saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Dudkin Gregory N, who sale 10,872 shares at the price of $35.64 back on Feb 18. After this action, Dudkin Gregory N now owns 36,626 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $387,478 using the latest closing price.

SPENCE WILLIAM H, the Chairman and CEO of PPL Corporation, sale 388,968 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that SPENCE WILLIAM H is holding 169,728 shares at $13,419,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.80 for asset returns.

