Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went up by 25.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that Harley-Davidson Stock Is Soaring After Earnings Crushed Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE :HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOG is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.91, which is -$4.59 below the current price. HOG currently public float of 152.23M and currently shorts hold a 13.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOG was 2.53M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG stocks went up by 2.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.30% and a quarterly performance of -0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Harley-Davidson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.10% for HOG stocks with a simple moving average of 39.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $36 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to HOG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

HOG Trading at 33.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +49.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG rose by +22.13%. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -22.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from ZEITZ JOCHEN, who purchase 71,450 shares at the price of $27.86 back on Aug 12. After this action, ZEITZ JOCHEN now owns 222,920 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $1,990,833 using the latest closing price.

Thomas James Darrell, the VP – Interim CFO and Treasurer of Harley-Davidson Inc., sale 2,228 shares at $25.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Thomas James Darrell is holding 21,544 shares at $57,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 416.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.63. Total debt to assets is 71.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.