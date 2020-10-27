Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Just Got Our Attention

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected 6.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that FCA Celebrates Top Supplier Partners Across 19 Categories at 2020 Annual Supplier Conference and Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE :FCAU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.64, which is $3.02 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FCAU was 2.33M shares.

FCAU’s Market Performance

FCAU stocks went up by 6.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.68% and a quarterly performance of 22.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for FCAU stocks with a simple moving average of 25.22% for the last 200 days.

FCAU Trading at 11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCAU rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.53. In addition, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. saw -9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCAU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stands at +2.49. The total capital return value is set at 14.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.70.

Based on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), the company’s capital structure generated 45.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.13. Total debt to assets is 13.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.