Can Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Remain Competitive?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that Galera Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from First Cohort of Patients in Pilot Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of GC4419 in Pancreatic Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GRTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Galera Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $4.94 above the current price. GRTX currently public float of 21.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRTX was 46.23K shares.

GRTX’s Market Performance

GRTX stocks went up by 11.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.60% and a quarterly performance of 65.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Galera Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.55% for GRTX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.83% for the last 200 days.

GRTX Trading at 36.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +49.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX rose by +11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 450,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Oct 15. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 2,959,021 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,950,000 using the latest closing price.

HOLMLUND JON T, the Chief Medical Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,536 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that HOLMLUND JON T is holding 0 shares at $126,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -51.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.34.

Based on Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 35.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.13.