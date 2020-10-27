Search
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) went down by -5.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.28. The company’s stock price has collected -6.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CLNC, FLDM and ACB

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE :ACB) Right Now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. ACB currently public float of 120.92M and currently shorts hold a 23.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACB was 7.42M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB stocks went down by -6.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.87% and a quarterly performance of -62.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for Aurora Cannabis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.86% for ACB stocks with a simple moving average of -62.95% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -35.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -83.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -194.00 for the present operating margin
  • -56.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at -1173.81. The total capital return value is set at -14.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.57.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 24.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.81. Total debt to assets is 18.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

