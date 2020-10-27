A Lesson to Learn: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock price has collected -3.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 5, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.83 x from its present earnings ratio.

CRON currently public float of 183.22M and currently shorts hold a 26.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 3.33M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went down by -3.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.86% and a quarterly performance of -21.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Cronos Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

CRON Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -27.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ABRAHAM TODD KEVIN, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $5.78 back on Aug 07. After this action, ABRAHAM TODD KEVIN now owns 15,000 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $86,756 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489.08 for the present operating margin

-84.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at +4911.60. The total capital return value is set at -12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 124.36.

Based on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.40. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.