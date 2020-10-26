Why Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price has collected -3.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Cloudera Introduces Analytic Experiences for Cloudera Data Platform to Simplify the Data Lifecycle

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudera Inc. (NYSE :CLDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLDR is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cloudera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.27, which is $3.14 above the current price. CLDR currently public float of 277.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLDR was 4.90M shares.

CLDR’s Market Performance

CLDR stocks went down by -3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly performance of -9.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Cloudera Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for CLDR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CLDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CLDR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

CLDR Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDR fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, Cloudera Inc. saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDR starting from MURTHY ARUN, who sale 67,903 shares at the price of $11.93 back on Oct 13. After this action, MURTHY ARUN now owns 795,876 shares of Cloudera Inc., valued at $809,940 using the latest closing price.

Reasoner Scott, the Chief Accounting Officer of Cloudera Inc., sale 97,000 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Reasoner Scott is holding 75,353 shares at $1,074,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.78 for the present operating margin

+62.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudera Inc. stands at -42.38. The total capital return value is set at -21.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.08. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 14.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 9.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.