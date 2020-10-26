Search
Home Business
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), Here is What We Found

by Denise Gardner

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected -9.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Participant in the PRECISION Study, an Observational Study to Facilitate Development of Precision Medicine Techniques for COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :TNXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 1.36.

TNXP currently public float of 130.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNXP was 10.28M shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP stocks went down by -9.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.94% and a quarterly performance of -48.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.46% for TNXP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNXP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for TNXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNXP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on April 18th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2017.

TNXP Trading at -21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7612. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -43.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from Treco James, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Aug 31. After this action, Treco James now owns 10,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $4,895 using the latest closing price.

Bell Margaret Smith, the Director of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., purchase 5,391 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Bell Margaret Smith is holding 5,391 shares at $4,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

Equity return is now at value -162.10, with -141.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleCan MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)?

Related Articles

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Denise Gardner - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Nicola Day - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
Read more
Companies

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Muscle Maker GRIL Stock Soars Above 70% Followed by Acquisition of Manhattan Location

Irfan Tahir - 0
Muscle Maker shares are rocking after the company announced on Friday the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurant in Manhattan. Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is...
Read more

Quick Links