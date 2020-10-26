Search
Home Business
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), Here is What We Found

by Denise Gardner

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s stock price has collected 7.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE :NR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NR is at 3.11.

NR currently public float of 87.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NR was 1.33M shares.

NR’s Market Performance

NR stocks went up by 7.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.87% and a quarterly performance of -55.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.60% for Newpark Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.60% for NR stocks with a simple moving average of -59.94% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at -39.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -30.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9030. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw -85.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Piontek Gregg, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.64 back on May 12. After this action, Piontek Gregg now owns 40,000 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $24,600 using the latest closing price.

Piontek Gregg, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Piontek Gregg is holding 25,000 shares at $7,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.75 for the present operating margin
  • +16.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -1.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 35.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.02. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Previous articleCan Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)?

Related Articles

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Denise Gardner - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Nicola Day - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
Read more
Companies

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Muscle Maker GRIL Stock Soars Above 70% Followed by Acquisition of Manhattan Location

Irfan Tahir - 0
Muscle Maker shares are rocking after the company announced on Friday the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurant in Manhattan. Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is...
Read more

Quick Links