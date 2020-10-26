Wall Street Pummels At Home Group Inc. (HOME) After Recent Earnings Report

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected 4.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that At Home Group Inc. to Announce Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on October 29, 2020
Is It Worth Investing in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE :HOME) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOME is at 3.04.
HOME currently public float of 52.58M and currently shorts hold a 16.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOME was 3.71M shares.
HOME’s Market Performance
HOME stocks went up by 4.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.98% and a quarterly performance of 163.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for At Home Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.82% for HOME stocks with a simple moving average of 167.80% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of HOME
Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOME reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HOME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.
Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to HOME, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.
HOME Trading at 29.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought HOME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +60.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.61% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, HOME rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +338.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.08. In addition, At Home Group Inc. saw 313.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOME starting from Bird Lewis L III, who sale 6,959 shares at the price of $21.95 back on Oct 16. After this action, Bird Lewis L III now owns 33,000 shares of At Home Group Inc., valued at $152,735 using the latest closing price.
Corsa Peter SG, the President and COO of At Home Group Inc., sale 11,675 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Corsa Peter SG is holding 16,615 shares at $256,160 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for HOME
Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -19.50 for asset returns.