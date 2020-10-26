United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went up by 16.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that U. S. Antimony Announces Investor Call

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX :UAMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for United States Antimony Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. UAMY currently public float of 68.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAMY was 1.63M shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

UAMY stocks went up by 3.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.86% and a quarterly performance of -9.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.39% for United States Antimony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.32% for UAMY stocks with a simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at -11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares surge +26.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3628. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.23 for the present operating margin

-17.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corporation stands at -44.42. The total capital return value is set at -19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.10. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.84. Total debt to assets is 10.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.