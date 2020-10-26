TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price has collected 9.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that TEGNA Announces Strong Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results, Increases Subscription Revenue Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE :TGNA) Right Now?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGNA is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for TEGNA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.92, which is $1.35 above the current price. TGNA currently public float of 218.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGNA was 1.31M shares.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TGNA stocks went up by 9.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.06% and a quarterly performance of 13.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for TEGNA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.15% for TGNA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGNA reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for TGNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TGNA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

TGNA Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -20.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.