Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -8.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.84. The company’s stock price has collected -8.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that (CNW) Robert Half Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE :RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Robert Half International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.18, which is -$1.5 below the current price. RHI currently public float of 111.13M and currently shorts hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHI was 831.23K shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI stocks went down by -8.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly performance of -1.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Robert Half International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.12% for RHI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

RHI Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.59. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw -18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from Morial Marc, who sale 3,575 shares at the price of $55.93 back on Aug 14. After this action, Morial Marc now owns 24,622 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $199,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +7.48. The total capital return value is set at 50.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.72. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.32. Total debt to assets is 11.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.