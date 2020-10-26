Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that AMC Networks to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :AMCX) Right Now?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is at 0.89.

AMCX currently public float of 38.47M and currently shorts hold a 34.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMCX was 1.38M shares.

AMCX’s Market Performance

AMCX stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.27% and a quarterly performance of -3.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for AMC Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for AMCX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMCX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for AMCX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to AMCX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

AMCX Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw -40.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.