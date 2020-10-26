Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went down by -2.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/23/20 that Seagate Stock Slides After Earnings. Why One Analyst Calls It a Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :WDC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Western Digital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.10, which is $9.96 above the current price. WDC currently public float of 301.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDC was 6.83M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stocks went up by 9.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.16% and a quarterly performance of -4.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Western Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.42% for WDC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $62 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to WDC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

WDC Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.64. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw -34.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Sundberg Lori S, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $45.66 back on Jun 03. After this action, Sundberg Lori S now owns 44,322 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $59,352 using the latest closing price.

CORDANO MICHAEL D, the President and COO of Western Digital Corporation, sale 200 shares at $70.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that CORDANO MICHAEL D is holding 236,897 shares at $14,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -1.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.69. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.