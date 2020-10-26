Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price has collected 1.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Rite Aid to Launch Rite Aid Performance Media Powered by Quotient

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE :RAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rite Aid Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.63, which is -$1.36 below the current price. RAD currently public float of 53.50M and currently shorts hold a 29.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAD was 3.21M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD stocks went up by 1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.02% and a quarterly performance of -33.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Rite Aid Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for RAD stocks with a simple moving average of -26.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2020.

RAD Trading at -15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -35.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.