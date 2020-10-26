Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.92. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that 604th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE :O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Realty Income Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.00, which is $7.69 above the current price. O currently public float of 344.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of O was 2.10M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.47% and a quarterly performance of 3.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.22% for O stocks with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to O, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on October 02nd of the current year.

O Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.54. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -17.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +29.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.70. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corporation (O), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 43.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.