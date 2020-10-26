Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cerence Inc. (CRNC)

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.78. The company’s stock price has collected 14.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that Chinese Smart EV Leader XPeng Inc. Selects Cerence to Power its Automotive Voice Assistant

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.50, which is -$10.39 below the current price. CRNC currently public float of 35.92M and currently shorts hold a 15.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 712.37K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went up by 14.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.58% and a quarterly performance of 64.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 323.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Cerence Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.87% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 87.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

CRNC Trading at 21.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +35.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.36. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 188.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Fitzgerald Leanne, who sale 4,720 shares at the price of $59.67 back on Oct 22. After this action, Fitzgerald Leanne now owns 41,385 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $281,623 using the latest closing price.

Dhawan Sanjay, the Chief Executive Officer of Cerence Inc., sale 8,064 shares at $59.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Dhawan Sanjay is holding 389,565 shares at $481,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.