Is Dow Inc. (DOW) a Keeper?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Dow, SmileDirectClub, Discover Financial Services, Coca-Cola, or Dollar General?

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE :DOW) Right Now?

DOW currently public float of 739.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOW was 4.28M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.57% and a quarterly performance of 10.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Dow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.77% for DOW stocks with a simple moving average of 16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to DOW, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

DOW Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.28. In addition, Dow Inc. saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Fitterling James R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $24.61 back on Mar 13. After this action, Fitterling James R now owns 151,941 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $492,166 using the latest closing price.

BUSH WESLEY G, the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 20,450 shares at $24.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BUSH WESLEY G is holding 20,450 shares at $503,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.