Is a Correction Looming Ahead for VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) went up by 18.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected 33.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that VOXX International Corporation Reports Its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ :VOXX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOXX is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VOXX International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.30. VOXX currently public float of 14.80M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOXX was 194.86K shares.

VOXX’s Market Performance

VOXX stocks went up by 33.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.17% and a quarterly performance of 105.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 183.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for VOXX International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.51% for VOXX stocks with a simple moving average of 152.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOXX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VOXX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOXX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2016.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOXX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for VOXX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 12th, 2015.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VOXX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

VOXX Trading at 78.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +82.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOXX rose by +33.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, VOXX International Corporation saw 216.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOXX starting from Kahli Beat, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Kahli Beat now owns 4,105,190 shares of VOXX International Corporation, valued at $41,600 using the latest closing price.

Kahli Beat, the 10% Owner of VOXX International Corporation, purchase 43,604 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Kahli Beat is holding 4,099,990 shares at $346,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.98 for the present operating margin

+24.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for VOXX International Corporation stands at -6.70. The total capital return value is set at -5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.60. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on VOXX International Corporation (VOXX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.00. Total debt to assets is 2.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.