Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.79. The company’s stock price has collected 29.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Contango Announces Private Equity Capital Raise

Is It Worth Investing in Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX :MCF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCF is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. MCF currently public float of 96.02M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCF was 392.34K shares.

MCF’s Market Performance

MCF stocks went up by 29.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.68% and a quarterly performance of -13.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.53% for Contango Oil & Gas Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.98% for MCF stocks with a simple moving average of -29.00% for the last 200 days.

MCF Trading at 10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCF rose by +20.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4093. In addition, Contango Oil & Gas Company saw -53.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCF

Equity return is now at value -392.40, with -105.10 for asset returns.