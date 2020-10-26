IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that IDEAYA Announces Partnership With The Broad Institute And Advancement Of Synthetic Lethality Programs And Platform

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IDYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.22. IDYA currently public float of 14.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDYA was 146.84K shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA stocks went down by -4.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.13% and a quarterly performance of 7.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.88% for IDYA stocks with a simple moving average of 34.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to IDYA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

IDYA Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw 70.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 2,531 shares at the price of $13.32 back on Jun 30. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 1,667,420 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., valued at $33,704 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the 10% Owner of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., purchase 19,732 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 1,665,899 shares at $274,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

The total capital return value is set at -45.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.95. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.32. Total debt to assets is 5.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.65.