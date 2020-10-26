Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

by Nicola Day

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) went down by -24.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected -23.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that Sierra Income Corporation Announces Reinstatement of Monthly Distribution

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE :MDLY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDLY is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Medley Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. MDLY currently public float of 6.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLY was 2.15M shares.

MDLY’s Market Performance

MDLY stocks went down by -23.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.81% and a quarterly performance of -17.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.68% for Medley Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.80% for MDLY stocks with a simple moving average of -45.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLY

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLY reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MDLY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MDLY, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

MDLY Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLY fell by -23.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7081. In addition, Medley Management Inc. saw -79.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -8.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Medley Management Inc. stands at -7.06. The total capital return value is set at -14.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.20. Equity return is now at value 59.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 4.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.79.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)
Next articleAvid Technology Inc. (AVID) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Denise Gardner - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Nicola Day - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
Read more
Companies

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Muscle Maker GRIL Stock Soars Above 70% Followed by Acquisition of Manhattan Location

Irfan Tahir - 0
Muscle Maker shares are rocking after the company announced on Friday the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurant in Manhattan. Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is...
Read more

Quick Links