Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) went down by -24.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company's stock price has collected -23.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE :MDLY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDLY is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Medley Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. MDLY currently public float of 6.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLY was 2.15M shares.

MDLY’s Market Performance

MDLY stocks went down by -23.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.81% and a quarterly performance of -17.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.68% for Medley Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.80% for MDLY stocks with a simple moving average of -45.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLY

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLY reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MDLY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MDLY, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

MDLY Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLY fell by -23.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7081. In addition, Medley Management Inc. saw -79.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Medley Management Inc. stands at -7.06. The total capital return value is set at -14.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.20. Equity return is now at value 59.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 4.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.79.