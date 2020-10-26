Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went up by 7.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.80. The company’s stock price has collected 13.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 3, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 2.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.88, which is $3.14 above the current price. CPE currently public float of 38.65M and currently shorts hold a 25.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 2.74M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went up by 13.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.95% and a quarterly performance of -59.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.66% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of -57.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

CPE Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE rose by +13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw -89.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Faulkenberry Barbara J, who purchase 2,750 shares at the price of $10.89 back on Aug 10. After this action, Faulkenberry Barbara J now owns 6,761 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $29,948 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON S P IV, the Director of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 12,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that JOHNSON S P IV is holding 852,652 shares at $24,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.78 for the present operating margin

+44.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +10.11. The total capital return value is set at 4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.33. Total debt to assets is 44.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.