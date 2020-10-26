Here’s Our Rant About Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.66. The company’s stock price has collected 8.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $22.0 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :TBK) Right Now?

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBK is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.50, which is -$11.04 below the current price. TBK currently public float of 22.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBK was 117.70K shares.

TBK’s Market Performance

TBK stocks went up by 8.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.43% and a quarterly performance of 69.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Triumph Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.31% for TBK stocks with a simple moving average of 54.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TBK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TBK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $46 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBK reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for TBK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TBK, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

TBK Trading at 39.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +45.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBK rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.32. In addition, Triumph Bancorp Inc. saw 20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBK starting from Ritterbusch Todd, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Oct 20. After this action, Ritterbusch Todd now owns 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc., valued at $182,000 using the latest closing price.

Davis Richard Loren, the Director of Triumph Bancorp Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that Davis Richard Loren is holding 20,000 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBK

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.