Here's Our Rant About Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

by Denise Gardner

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/19 that Don’t call it a comeback for Value

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ :QRTEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.54, which is $3.54 above the current price. QRTEA currently public float of 379.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRTEA was 5.97M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.97% and a quarterly performance of -0.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Qurate Retail Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for QRTEA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRTEA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QRTEA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 20th, 2019.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to QRTEA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

QRTEA Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw 18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who purchase 996 shares at the price of $100.22 back on Sep 15. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 3,091 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $99,816 using the latest closing price.

RAPLEY DAVID E, the Director of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 2,048 shares at $10.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that RAPLEY DAVID E is holding 9,849 shares at $21,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Quick Links