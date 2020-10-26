Here’s Our Rant About Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.76. The company’s stock price has collected 17.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Brightcove, the Global and Industry-Defining Leader in Video, Unveils Bold New Brand

Is It Worth Investing in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ :BCOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCOV is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Brightcove Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.63, which is $0.85 above the current price. BCOV currently public float of 38.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCOV was 390.51K shares.

BCOV’s Market Performance

BCOV stocks went up by 17.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.71% and a quarterly performance of 17.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for Brightcove Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.92% for BCOV stocks with a simple moving average of 56.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCOV stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for BCOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCOV in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $16 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCOV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BCOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to BCOV, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

BCOV Trading at 28.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +39.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOV rose by +17.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Brightcove Inc. saw 59.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOV starting from WHEELER THOMAS E, who purchase 6,400 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Mar 05. After this action, WHEELER THOMAS E now owns 20,629 shares of Brightcove Inc., valued at $48,768 using the latest closing price.

Hessan Diane, the Director of Brightcove Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Hessan Diane is holding 21,496 shares at $7,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.81 for the present operating margin

+58.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightcove Inc. stands at -11.87. The total capital return value is set at -10.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.00. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brightcove Inc. (BCOV), the company’s capital structure generated 24.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.