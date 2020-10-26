Search
Home Business
Business

Here’s How Your Trade Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Aggressively Right Now

by Daisy Galbraith

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went down by -1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that Artelo Biosciences Files Patent on Use of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 Inhibitors for Treating Psychological Disorders

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ARTL) Right Now?

ARTL currently public float of 0.71M and currently shorts hold a 20.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARTL was 1.23M shares.

ARTL’s Market Performance

ARTL stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.98% and a quarterly performance of -49.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.78% for Artelo Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.87% for ARTL stocks with a simple moving average of -53.98% for the last 200 days.

ARTL Trading at -35.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTL fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7944. In addition, Artelo Biosciences Inc. saw -78.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTL

The total capital return value is set at -120.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.57. Equity return is now at value -103.10, with -90.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.35.

Previous articleIs Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) a Keeper?
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Related Articles

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Denise Gardner - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Nicola Day - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
Read more
Companies

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Muscle Maker GRIL Stock Soars Above 70% Followed by Acquisition of Manhattan Location

Irfan Tahir - 0
Muscle Maker shares are rocking after the company announced on Friday the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurant in Manhattan. Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is...
Read more

Quick Links