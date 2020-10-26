Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s stock price has collected -11.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Digital Turbine to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on October 29, 2020 at 4:30pm ET

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.57, which is -$7.99 below the current price. APPS currently public float of 83.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 4.55M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went down by -11.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.75% and a quarterly performance of 169.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 370.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for Digital Turbine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.93% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of 146.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $12.25 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

APPS Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +363.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.78. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw 374.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from Rogers Christopher Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $34.35 back on Oct 01. After this action, Rogers Christopher Thomas now owns 327,198 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $1,030,500 using the latest closing price.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Turbine Inc., sale 84,585 shares at $24.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that STONE WILLIAM GORDON III is holding 1,035,989 shares at $2,038,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+38.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.58. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 27.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.40. Total debt to assets is 11.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.