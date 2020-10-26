Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ :TACO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TACO is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75, which is $2.87 above the current price. TACO currently public float of 30.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TACO was 675.93K shares.

TACO’s Market Performance

TACO stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.90% and a quarterly performance of 10.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Del Taco Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.88% for TACO stocks with a simple moving average of 21.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TACO

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TACO reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for TACO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to TACO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

TACO Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TACO fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TACO starting from Levy Ari B., who purchase 9,200 shares at the price of $7.39 back on Oct 22. After this action, Levy Ari B. now owns 429,716 shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc., valued at $67,988 using the latest closing price.

Levy Ari B., the Director of Del Taco Restaurants Inc., purchase 36,900 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Levy Ari B. is holding 420,516 shares at $273,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TACO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.32 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stands at -23.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.13. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -26.80 for asset returns.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO), the company’s capital structure generated 139.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.16. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 152.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.