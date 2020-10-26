Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Can American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s stock price has collected 2.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that American Homes 4 Rent Opens Treaty Oaks Community in St. Augustine, Florida

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE :AMH) Right Now?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 109.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMH is at 0.62.

AMH currently public float of 255.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMH was 1.71M shares.

AMH’s Market Performance

AMH stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.11% and a quarterly performance of 8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for American Homes 4 Rent. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.15% for AMH stocks with a simple moving average of 11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMH stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for AMH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMH in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $38 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMH reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for AMH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to AMH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

AMH Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMH rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.44. In addition, American Homes 4 Rent saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMH starting from HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL, who purchase 3,710 shares at the price of $26.51 back on Sep 04. After this action, HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL now owns 1,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent, valued at $98,336 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL, the 10% Owner of American Homes 4 Rent, purchase 3,690 shares at $26.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL is holding 750 shares at $98,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.21 for the present operating margin
  • +25.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Homes 4 Rent stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 1.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), the company’s capital structure generated 53.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.69. Total debt to assets is 31.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW)?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Denise Gardner - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Nicola Day - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
Read more
Companies

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Muscle Maker GRIL Stock Soars Above 70% Followed by Acquisition of Manhattan Location

Irfan Tahir - 0
Muscle Maker shares are rocking after the company announced on Friday the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurant in Manhattan. Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is...
Read more

Quick Links