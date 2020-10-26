Search
Buy or Sell Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price has collected 10.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE :FLS) Right Now?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLS is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Flowserve Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.33, which is -$2.42 below the current price. FLS currently public float of 129.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLS was 930.09K shares.

FLS’s Market Performance

FLS stocks went up by 10.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.55% and a quarterly performance of 3.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Flowserve Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.73% for FLS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FLS, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

FLS Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.68. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw -36.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLS starting from Chowbey Sanjay, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $30.38 back on Mar 09. After this action, Chowbey Sanjay now owns 850 shares of Flowserve Corporation, valued at $15,190 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Kirk, the President, FCD of Flowserve Corporation, sale 3,239 shares at $40.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Wilson Kirk is holding 37,028 shares at $131,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Quick Links