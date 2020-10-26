Search
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Melissa Arnold

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s stock price has collected -3.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc., BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., Builders FirstSource, Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., CIT Group Inc., Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., MyoKardia, Inc. Watford Holdings Ltd. and Yintech Investment Holdings Limite

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.78, which is $7.12 above the current price. BBIO currently public float of 70.32M and currently shorts hold a 15.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIO was 629.22K shares.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BBIO stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.00% and a quarterly performance of 22.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.52% for BBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 25.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $38 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

BBIO Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.22. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from HOMCY CHARLES J, who sale 10,256 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Oct 16. After this action, HOMCY CHARLES J now owns 1,203,767 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $420,496 using the latest closing price.

HENDERSON MICHAEL THOMAS, the Chief Business Officer of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $38.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that HENDERSON MICHAEL THOMAS is holding 267,751 shares at $388,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Equity return is now at value -91.50, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Quick Links