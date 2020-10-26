Search
Advaxis Inc. (ADXS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went down by -9.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price has collected 25.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Advaxis’ ADXS-503 (HOT Lung) Demonstrates Pronounced and Sustained Tumor Control in Ongoing Phase 1/2 Lung Cancer Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ :ADXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADXS is at 3.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Advaxis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ADXS currently public float of 53.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADXS was 1.57M shares.

ADXS’s Market Performance

ADXS stocks went up by 25.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.93% and a quarterly performance of -12.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for Advaxis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.60% for ADXS stocks with a simple moving average of -28.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADXS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ADXS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADXS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2016.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADXS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ADXS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2015.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ADXS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

ADXS Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.61%, as shares surge +17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXS rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4270. In addition, Advaxis Inc. saw -40.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADXS starting from APPEL RONI, who sale 2,401 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Mar 13. After this action, APPEL RONI now owns 10,476 shares of Advaxis Inc., valued at $1,321 using the latest closing price.

APPEL RONI, the Director of Advaxis Inc., sale 200 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that APPEL RONI is holding 12,877 shares at $116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -75.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advaxis Inc. stands at -79.54. The total capital return value is set at -49.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.25. Equity return is now at value -81.60, with -66.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Quick Links