A Lesson to Learn: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI)

by Ethane Eddington

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Radius Global Infrastructure to Participate in Fireside Chat with Morgan Stanley

Is It Worth Investing in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ :RADI) Right Now?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.26 x from its present earnings ratio.

RADI currently public float of 43.04M. Today, the average trading volume of RADI was 237.14K shares.

RADI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for RADI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.57% for the last 200 days.

RADI Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RADI rose by +0.26%. In addition, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. saw -14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RADI starting from DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Oct 20. After this action, DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP now owns 7,102,901 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP, the 10% Owner of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP is holding 6,852,901 shares at $4,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links