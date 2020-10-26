A Lesson to Learn: Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 26, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.67, which is $0.05 above the current price. AMKR currently public float of 232.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMKR was 1.20M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR stocks went up by 3.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.61% and a quarterly performance of -2.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Amkor Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.22% for AMKR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to AMKR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

AMKR Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $12.57 back on Oct 15. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 7,219 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $56,565 using the latest closing price.

Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean, the President and CEO of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $12.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean is holding 375,000 shares at $188,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +2.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 81.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.98. Total debt to assets is 34.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.