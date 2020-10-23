Search
Why Valley National Bancorp (VLY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went up by 5.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s stock price has collected 6.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Valley National Bancorp Reports A 25 Percent Increase In Third Quarter 2020 Net Income And Strong Net Interest Income And Margin

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Valley National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.28, which is $1.12 above the current price. VLY currently public float of 394.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 1.86M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went up by 6.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.12% and a quarterly performance of 3.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.41% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of -1.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

VLY Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +21.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -29.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Lynch Kevin J, who purchase 6,350 shares at the price of $9.47 back on Jun 09. After this action, Lynch Kevin J now owns 1,495,797 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $60,131 using the latest closing price.

CHILLURA JOSEPH, the SEVP, Chief Ret & Busn Bnkg Of of Valley National Bancorp, sale 45,972 shares at $9.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that CHILLURA JOSEPH is holding 649,835 shares at $429,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +32.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +20.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 81.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.96. Total debt to assets is 9.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Quick Links