We Analyzed the Future Direction of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), Here is What We Found

by Daisy Galbraith

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.77. The company’s stock price has collected -14.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Lisa M. Shalett Has Joined Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE :PFSI) Right Now?

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFSI is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.57, which is $13.6 above the current price. PFSI currently public float of 40.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFSI was 702.81K shares.

PFSI’s Market Performance

PFSI stocks went down by -14.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.26% and a quarterly performance of 30.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for PFSI stocks with a simple moving average of 42.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PFSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PFSI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFSI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PFSI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to PFSI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

PFSI Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI fell by -14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.41. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw 67.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from KURLAND STANFORD L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.58 back on Oct 15. After this action, KURLAND STANFORD L now owns 7,781,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $66,580 using the latest closing price.

KURLAND STANFORD L, the Director of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $66.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KURLAND STANFORD L is holding 7,782,990 shares at $999,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.94 for the present operating margin
  • +83.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +17.77. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.59. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), the company’s capital structure generated 301.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.12. Total debt to assets is 60.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

