Search
Home Business
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) went up by 3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s stock price has collected 2.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Chart Industries Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :GTLS) Right Now?

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Chart Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.88, which is -$6.18 below the current price. GTLS currently public float of 35.89M and currently shorts hold a 10.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTLS was 453.61K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stocks went up by 2.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.73% and a quarterly performance of 30.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Chart Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.20% for GTLS stocks with a simple moving average of 61.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $92 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GTLS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

GTLS Trading at 21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +33.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.52. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from BROWN W DOUGLAS, who sale 4,008 shares at the price of $37.36 back on May 08. After this action, BROWN W DOUGLAS now owns 8,286 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $149,751 using the latest closing price.

Bishop John Champion VII, the Chief Operating Officer of Chart Industries Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Bishop John Champion VII is holding 24,454 shares at $181,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.43 for the present operating margin
  • +23.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +3.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.70. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.79. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Previous articleCan Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)?

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Nicola Day - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Nicola Day - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
View Post
Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)

Nicola Day - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Guess’ Inc. (GES) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went up by 17.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Nicola Day - 0
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.55. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Amyris Inc. (AMRS)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. Press Release...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links