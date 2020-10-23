We Analyzed the Future Direction of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), Here is What We Found

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) went up by 3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s stock price has collected 2.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Chart Industries Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Chart Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.88, which is -$6.18 below the current price. GTLS currently public float of 35.89M and currently shorts hold a 10.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTLS was 453.61K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stocks went up by 2.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.73% and a quarterly performance of 30.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Chart Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.20% for GTLS stocks with a simple moving average of 61.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $92 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GTLS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

GTLS Trading at 21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +33.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.52. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from BROWN W DOUGLAS, who sale 4,008 shares at the price of $37.36 back on May 08. After this action, BROWN W DOUGLAS now owns 8,286 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $149,751 using the latest closing price.

Bishop John Champion VII, the Chief Operating Officer of Chart Industries Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Bishop John Champion VII is holding 24,454 shares at $181,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.43 for the present operating margin

+23.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +3.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.70. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.79. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.