Wall Street Pummels Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) After Recent Earnings Report

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.42. The company's stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ :TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXRH is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.22, which is -$11.59 below the current price. TXRH currently public float of 65.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXRH was 913.38K shares.

TXRH’s Market Performance

TXRH stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.80% and a quarterly performance of 41.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.36% for TXRH stocks with a simple moving average of 36.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TXRH, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at 16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +23.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.52. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 34.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Taylor Wayne Kent, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $61.70 back on Aug 26. After this action, Taylor Wayne Kent now owns 3,668,944 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $12,340,000 using the latest closing price.

Jacobsen S. Chris, the Chief Marketing Officer of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $61.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Jacobsen S. Chris is holding 22,787 shares at $305,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.39 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.52. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 60.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.77. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.