Wall Street Praises Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock price has collected -7.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that Moore Kuehn Encourages NTN, CXO, AMAG, and RESI Investors to Contact Law Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE :CXO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXO is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Concho Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.58, which is $25.27 above the current price. CXO currently public float of 194.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXO was 2.32M shares.

CXO’s Market Performance

CXO stocks went down by -7.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.21% and a quarterly performance of -13.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Concho Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.90% for CXO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXO reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for CXO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CXO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

CXO Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXO fell by -7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.30. In addition, Concho Resources Inc. saw -47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXO starting from Gobar Jacob, who sale 2,070 shares at the price of $50.58 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gobar Jacob now owns 8,662 shares of Concho Resources Inc., valued at $104,696 using the latest closing price.

BEAL STEVEN L, the Director of Concho Resources Inc., sale 19,500 shares at $61.66 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that BEAL STEVEN L is holding 50,336 shares at $1,202,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +19.84 for the present operating margin
  • +26.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concho Resources Inc. stands at -15.37. The total capital return value is set at 4.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.16. Equity return is now at value -73.20, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Concho Resources Inc. (CXO), the company’s capital structure generated 22.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.32. Total debt to assets is 15.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Quick Links