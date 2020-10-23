Search
The Chart for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Melissa Arnold

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that (PR) Ovintiv to Host its Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call on October 29, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE :OVV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 4.22.

OVV currently public float of 256.55M and currently shorts hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVV was 4.29M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.36% and a quarterly performance of -9.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Ovintiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.13% for OVV stocks with a simple moving average of 2.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $11 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to OVV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

OVV Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -57.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Moore Rachel Maureen, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Oct 02. After this action, Moore Rachel Maureen now owns 6,000 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $44,520 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $8.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 16,121 shares at $68,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Equity return is now at value -42.50, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Quick Links