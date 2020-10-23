Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Just Got Our Attention

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Highland Bank Implements Nutanix Technology to Adapt to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.85, which is $3.45 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 184.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 3.49M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went up by 2.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.11% and a quarterly performance of 18.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Nutanix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.26% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTNX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

NTNX Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Pandey Dheeraj, who sale 302,228 shares at the price of $21.56 back on Oct 07. After this action, Pandey Dheeraj now owns 0 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $6,516,036 using the latest closing price.

Pandey Dheeraj, the CEO and Chairman of Nutanix Inc., sale 281,837 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Pandey Dheeraj is holding 302,228 shares at $6,206,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Equity return is now at value 756.40, with -48.00 for asset returns.