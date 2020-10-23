MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) went up by 13.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.36. The company’s stock price has collected 7.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that MaxLinear Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Exceeding Prior Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE :MXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MaxLinear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.10, which is $6.23 above the current price. MXL currently public float of 68.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXL was 486.48K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stocks went up by 7.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.18% and a quarterly performance of 0.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for MaxLinear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.22% for MXL stocks with a simple moving average of 33.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to MXL, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

MXL Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.07. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw 24.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from SEENDRIPU KISHORE, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $25.55 back on Jul 15. After this action, SEENDRIPU KISHORE now owns 110,002 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $766,410 using the latest closing price.

SEENDRIPU KISHORE, the Chairman, President and CEO of MaxLinear Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $24.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that SEENDRIPU KISHORE is holding 140,002 shares at $744,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.12 for the present operating margin

+45.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at -3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.09. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 53.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.